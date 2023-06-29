The ruling parties are including provisions in their security policy blueprint that would allow the export of next-generation fighter jets to other countries, despite the country’s strict regulations on international arms sales, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, said the pros and cons of exporting defense apparatuses equipped with lethal arms needed further discussion.

Japan, Britain and Italy are jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.