Like eating with consideration for nutritional balance to remain healthy, people should pay closer attention to being selective in gathering information on the internet and elsewhere.

The notion of placing a premium on “informational health” is attracting growing interest in Japan, amid concerns that people may be unknowingly picking up only preferred information, due in large part to recommendation functions that examine their browsing histories and display information likely to be of interest to them.

Some experts also warn that such an “unbalanced diet” of information will erode people’s ability to assess accurately the authenticity of information spread on social media platforms.