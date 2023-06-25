  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at NATO Headquarters in Brussels in March 2022. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japan and NATO are preparing a new document to strengthen their cooperation in areas including disinformation and outer space, with China and Russia in mind.

Tokyo hopes to release the document by the time of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania in July, sources said.

In January, Kishida held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Japan.

