The Japanese government told the ruling parties that armed noncombat vehicles and vessels can be exported under the nation’s stringent regulations on weapons exports, a source said Sunday.

The notification indicates that the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have altered its stance on the country’s three principles on arms exports under the war-renouncing Constitution amid Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

So far, Japan has formally maintained its position that the three principles on the overseas transfer of defensive equipment and technology ban weapons exports, with the exception of joint development or production projects with other nations.