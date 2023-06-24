  • Commuters in Tokyo | REUTERS
    Commuters in Tokyo | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

East Japan Railway (JR East) said part of its computer system, including online ticket booking, credit card settlement and its Suica electronic money app on mobile phones, is suffering an outage.

The Tokyo-based railway operator said the trouble, which started at around 12:37 a.m. Saturday, is due to a power issue at its servers. Ticket gates aren’t affected, and passengers can still charge their cards with cash, it added.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW