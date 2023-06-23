  • Twin giant panda cubs Xiao Xiao (right) and Lei Lei at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Monday | TOKYO ZOOLOGICAL PARK SOCIETY / VIA KYODO
  • Jiji

Twin giant panda cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, turned 2 years old on Friday.

Many fans flocked to the zoo in Taito Ward even before opening time to celebrate the twin cubs’ birthday.

Since March, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have been living away from their mother, Shin Shin. On Friday, visitors took pictures of the twin cubs and cheered as the two played together and shared a bamboo stick.

