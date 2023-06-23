Japan on Thursday denied a foreign media report that it made political donations of over €1 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency over the planned release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean.

The report is “groundless” and “the Japanese government strongly opposes such irresponsible dissemination of false information,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The rumor about the donations linked to the planned water release from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, started spreading after a South Korean online media outlet published a story on the matter, according to a ministry source.