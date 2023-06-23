Itoman, Okinawa Pref. – Residents of Okinawa Prefecture mourned victims of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II 78 years ago, in a ceremony that took place at a memorial park in the city of Itoman Friday.
Participants in the ceremony hosted by the prefectural government observed a minute of silence for the over 200,000 victims and renewed a pledge to pursue peace and pass on the lessons learned from the tragedy to the next generation.
In a peace declaration, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said the prefecture hosts some 70% of U.S. military bases in Japan and that this is “causing various impacts on the lives of residents.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.