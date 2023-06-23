  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks to lay a flower on Friday during a ceremony held in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, to mourn victims of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II 78 years ago. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks to lay a flower on Friday during a ceremony held in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, to mourn victims of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II 78 years ago. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Itoman, Okinawa Pref. – Residents of Okinawa Prefecture mourned victims of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II 78 years ago, in a ceremony that took place at a memorial park in the city of Itoman Friday.

Participants in the ceremony hosted by the prefectural government observed a minute of silence for the over 200,000 victims and renewed a pledge to pursue peace and pass on the lessons learned from the tragedy to the next generation.

In a peace declaration, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said the prefecture hosts some 70% of U.S. military bases in Japan and that this is “causing various impacts on the lives of residents.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED