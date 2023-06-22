The government has unveiled plans to encourage more men to take child care leave, as one of the priority policy measures over the next three years to tackle the depressed birthrate.

The list of policy priorities was announced in March, before the government outlined in June its project to double the child care budget by the early 2030s by fleshing out measures “on a different dimension” from past efforts to address the low birthrate.

Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of child policies, who led the compilation of the list, has expressed his determination to remedy the disproportionately large share of child care burdens borne by women.