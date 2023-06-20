Over 60% of companies in Japan have a positive stance on using generative artificial intelligence in their operations, according to a survey by credit research company Teikoku Databank published Tuesday.

In the survey, 9.1% of companies polled said that they are utilizing generative AI in their operations, and 52.0% said that they are considering using the technology.

Meanwhile, 23.3% said that they are not considering the use of generative AI in their operations, reflecting concerns over data breaches, according to the online survey, conducted for four days through Thursday. Valid responses came from 1,380 companies.