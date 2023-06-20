Retail prices of gold are surging to record-high levels near ¥10,000 per gram in Japan on the back of lingering economic uncertainties and the yen’s recent decline against the dollar.

At major Tokyo-based precious metal seller Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo, tax-inclusive retail gold prices stood at ¥9,876 Monday, up by ¥115 from Friday.

Gold, regarded as a safe-haven asset in times of emergencies and inflation, has been increasingly attracting demand, as the global economy is shrouded by uncertainties amid Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine and surging prices of various products.