A memorial service was held Sunday for the 10 victims of a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter crash near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture in April.

The service at a GSDF base in Kumamoto was attended by about 300 people, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, as well as relatives of the victims.

“The loss of the GSDF members, who, with strong determination and a sense of responsibility, devoted their whole bodies and souls to their duties at a strategic point for the defense of southwestern Japan, was a severe blow,” Kishida said in a speech.