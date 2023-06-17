Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for Indonesia on Saturday for their first official goodwill visit since the emperor’s ascension to the throne in 2019.

Their stay through Friday includes a luncheon with President Joko Widodo and a visit to a cemetery honoring Indonesian independence fighters.

The visit is the second overseas trip for the emperor and empress since his ascension, their first being to attend the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.