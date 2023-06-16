  • A government survey showed that nearly 30% of fathers age 20 to 39 said they hope to increase the time they spend on housework and child care. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Jiji

A government survey showed Friday that around 30% of fathers in their 20s or 30s are eager to find more time for housework and child care, suggesting that there have been changes in family-related attitudes among young men.

At the same time, the government’s 2023 white paper on gender equality, which included the survey’s results, pointed out that in reality, women still have a disproportionate housework and child-rearing burden.

The survey showed that 27.7% of male respondents age 20 to 39 who have children hoped to increase the time they spend on housework and child care. Meanwhile, 14.1% said they wanted to reduce such time.

