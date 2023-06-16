Japan’s age of consent was raised from 13, among the world’s lowest, to 16 years old on Friday as lawmakers passed key reforms to sex crime legislation.
A new bill, which also clarifies rape prosecution requirements and criminalizes voyeurism, cleared parliament’s Upper House in a unanimous vote.
The age of consent — below which sexual activity is considered statutory rape — is 16 in Britain, 15 in France, and 14 in Germany and China.
