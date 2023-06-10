Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is hoping for a change in North Korea’s stance as he looks to resume dialogue between Tokyo and Pyongyang, people familiar with his thinking have said.

Kishida reiterated his determination Thursday to resume talks with North Korea to resolve Pyongyang’s abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago.

“The abductions are a time-sensitive human rights issue. We’re working at full strength to ensure that all victims return home as soon as possible,” Kishida told a parliamentary committee meeting.