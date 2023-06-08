British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed Wednesday for a leading U.K. role in regulating the fast-growing field of artificial intelligence, on a visit to Washington where he is also highlighting unstinting support for Ukraine.

Sunak will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday as the young Conservative leader mounts an often uphill battle to show the U.K.’s post-Brexit relevance.

The prime minister wants a future global AI regulator to be based in London, according to sources, arguing that Britain has the requisite expertise and tech sector.