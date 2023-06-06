The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced former executives of stuffed-toy maker Sun Arrow to suspended prison terms for providing around ¥2 million in bribes to a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive.

In the trial, one of a series of Tokyo Olympic bribery cases, the court gave the firm's former president, Taiji Sekiguchi, 50, and his father and former Sun Arrow executive Yoshihiro Sekiguchi, 75, sentences of one year in prison, suspended for three years.

The two are among 15 people indicted for allegedly giving bribes to former organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who had influence over Olympic sponsorship and marketing contracts. Five of them, including a former chairman of major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, have so far been found guilty.