Apple will charge an eye-popping $3,499 for its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, testing whether consumers are ready to spend big bucks on a technology that the company sees as the future of computing.

The iPhone maker unveiled the new Vision Pro headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the culmination of more than seven years of development. Introduced with Steve Jobs’ trademark phrase — “one more thing” — the product vaults Apple into the first major new category since it began selling smartwatches in 2015. The Vision Pro also could be one of the riskiest launches in the company’s history.

In a wide-ranging presentation, Apple demonstrated the headset’s myriad features and spotlighted content planned for the product, including games and interactive video from Walt Disney Co. The device, which resembles high-tech ski goggles, will have its own operating system, visionOS, and a dedicated App Store. It’s slated to arrive early next year in the U.S., followed by other regions later.