Social media personality and former lawmaker GaaSyy, who has been living abroad but is now on a plane to Japan, will be arrested for alleged defamation threats against celebrities upon his return, an investigative source said Sunday.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is on a plane heading to Narita Airport near Tokyo from the United Arab Emirates, the source said.

GaaSyy became a popular YouTuber by posting videos about celebrity scandals on his channel. He was stripped of his status as a lawmaker in March by the House of Councillors for not attending any sessions since being elected last year.