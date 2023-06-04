Social media personality and former lawmaker GaaSyy, who has been living abroad but is now on a plane to Japan, will be arrested for alleged defamation threats against celebrities upon his return, an investigative source said Sunday.
The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is on a plane heading to Narita Airport near Tokyo from the United Arab Emirates, the source said.
GaaSyy became a popular YouTuber by posting videos about celebrity scandals on his channel. He was stripped of his status as a lawmaker in March by the House of Councillors for not attending any sessions since being elected last year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.