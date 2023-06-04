  • Rescue workers recover victims' bodies on Saturday following a three-train collision near Balasore, India. | AFP-JIJI
Balasore, India – Authorities were scrambling on Sunday to understand the cause of a three-train collision in India that killed at least 288 people.

The country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years left a blood-stained wreckage, with compartments smashed and some carriages flung far from the tracks.

Debris was piled high at the site of the Friday night crash near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.

