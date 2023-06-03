  • Ducks at a park in Vitoria, Brazil, on May 24. The park reopened a day earlier after a bird flu scare forced it to temporarily close. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – The virus causing record cases of avian influenza in birds across the world is changing rapidly, experts have warned, as calls increase for countries to vaccinate their poultry.

While emphasizing that the risk to humans remains low, experts said that the surging number of bird flu cases in mammals was a cause for concern.

Since first emerging in 1996, the H5N1 avian influenza virus had previously been confined to mostly seasonal outbreaks.

