Police failed to ensure effective security measures were implemented, clearing the way for a bomb attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during election campaigning in April, according to a report released on Thursday.

The local police had requested that organizers of a stump speech at a fishing port in Wakayama set up a reception area to check attendees and install metal detectors at the venue, the report by the National Police Agency said.

But the organizers, including the local branch of Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a fisheries cooperative, did not comply with the requests, saying the only people who would participate were from their groups.