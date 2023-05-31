Japan’s parliament on Wednesday enacted into law a bill to promote measures for supporting people in social isolation and loneliness.

The bill was approved at the day’s plenary meeting of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the Diet. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in late April.

The legislation, to be put into effect on April 1 next year, calls for creating a task force headed by the prime minister for the implementation of countermeasures at the Cabinet Office while requiring the government to formulate a priority policy that will serve as guidelines for such measures.