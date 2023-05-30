The government said Tuesday it has set a target of halving the number of deaths from heatstroke by 2030, from an annual average of 1,295 over the past five years.
The target was included in a five-year action plan adopted at a Cabinet meeting, in line with a law revised in April to enhance efforts to fight heatstroke.
The action plan includes asking elderly people to use air conditioners appropriately and take enough water and salt between April and September.
