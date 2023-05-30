  • People walk in extreme heat in Tokyo as the city marks a record ninth straight day of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius on July 3, 2022. | KYODO
    People walk in extreme heat in Tokyo as the city marks a record ninth straight day of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius on July 3, 2022. | KYODO

The government said Tuesday it has set a target of halving the number of deaths from heatstroke by 2030, from an annual average of 1,295 over the past five years.

The target was included in a five-year action plan adopted at a Cabinet meeting, in line with a law revised in April to enhance efforts to fight heatstroke.

The action plan includes asking elderly people to use air conditioners appropriately and take enough water and salt between April and September.

