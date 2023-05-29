The Nara Park deer in western Japan bowed less frequently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to a decline in tourists, a group of researchers at Nara Women’s University and Hokkaido University found.

The wild deer living in and around the park in Nara Prefecture, which total about 1,200 and are protected as a natural treasure, are famous for bowing to tourists for “deer crackers,” a snack sold at the park for the deer.

The group studied the number of deer that gathered at three locations, including Todaiji Temple’s Nandaimon gate, a hot spot for tourists giving deer the snack. The group also counted the number of deer bowing.