  • Shinya Onodera (right), head of the Supreme Court's Administrative Affairs Bureau, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    Shinya Onodera (right), head of the Supreme Court's Administrative Affairs Bureau, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

In a report over the discarding of important trial records, the Supreme Court admitted its failure to give sufficient instructions to courts across the country on record preservation, and concluded that the scandal resulted from its inadequate response.

According to the report, released Thursday, trial records for most of some 90 cases investigated were discarded without considering whether to designate them for permanent preservation.

Among them were records concerning serial attacks on children in Kobe in 1997.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW