The operator of Narita Airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, reflecting recent price hikes and rising labor costs, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Under the plan, Narita International Airport will raise the passenger service facility charge by up to ¥330, resulting in a maximum ¥2,460 fee, and the passenger security service fee by ¥20. Both will be effective for tickets issued from Sept. 1, the source said.

The planned increases are to cover costs — including for security as well as facility and operations and maintenance — and begin as demand for air travel rapidly recovers from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.