The operator of Narita Airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, reflecting recent price hikes and rising labor costs, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.
Under the plan, Narita International Airport will raise the passenger service facility charge by up to ¥330, resulting in a maximum ¥2,460 fee, and the passenger security service fee by ¥20. Both will be effective for tickets issued from Sept. 1, the source said.
The planned increases are to cover costs — including for security as well as facility and operations and maintenance — and begin as demand for air travel rapidly recovers from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.