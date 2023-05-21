  • Staff from Murata Manufacturing hold a programming class at an elementary school in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, in May 2019. | KYODO
Osaka – An increasing number of elementary schools in Japan have started bolstering web programming education by making use of apps and classes offered by companies.

Programming education became a compulsory subject during the 2020 academic year, but many teachers have difficulty planning classes, making support from businesses with specialized skills more valuable.

For their part, companies hope to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility activities while leveraging opportunities to gain better public understanding for their efforts and products.

