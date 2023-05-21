Atomic bomb survivor and campaigner Setsuko Thurlow branded the Group of Seven nations’ summit in Hiroshima a “huge failure” on Sunday after the leaders released a statement supporting existing nonproliferation policy.

Speaking at a news conference in the closing hours of the three-day summit, billed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as an opportunity to advocate for a “world without nuclear weapons,” Thurlow, who backs a treaty banning nuclear arms, criticized the statement as “blasphemy against atomic bomb survivors.”

“I felt no pulse, no warmth from the voices of the G7 leaders” in the Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament, issued at the end of the first day of the summit, she said, adding it read like “something that had been prepared well before the G7 summit by someone at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”