  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) poses for a photographer with (from left) Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, TSMC chairman Mark Liu and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Tokyo Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) poses for a photographer with (from left) Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, TSMC chairman Mark Liu and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Tokyo Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

  • AFP-Jiji, Bloomberg

Micron said Thursday it will invest ¥500 billion to produce next-generation semiconductors in Japan, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with some of the world’s biggest chipmakers.

Kishida is trying to boost the domestic chip industry, after the weaknesses in global semiconductor supply chains were exposed by developments including the pandemic and the ongoing U.S.-China tussle over advanced tech.

Attendees at the Kishida meeting on Thursday included senior executives from Taiwan’s TSMC, South Korean giant Samsung, and U.S. titans Intel, Micron and IBM.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW