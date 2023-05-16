  • Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left, pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, arrives for a news conference in Ankara on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left, pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, arrives for a news conference in Ankara on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Istanbul – Turkey’s biggest election of its post-Ottoman era confounded pollsters and threw up surprises that underscored the difficulty of gauging the mood of the sharply polarized country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came within a fraction of a percentage point of defeating secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round.

Neither one’s ability to break the 50% threshold sets up a historic May 28 runoff — Turkey’s first — that Erdogan enters as the strong favorite.

