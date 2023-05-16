Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday gave a warning about a measles outbreak after two patients were confirmed to have the virus in Tokyo, the first such cases in the capital since 2020.

Measles “is extremely infectious, and those who don’t have immunity to the disease will get it almost 100%,” Kato said at a news conference.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the patients — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s — traveled from Shin-Kobe Station to Tokyo Station on the Nozomi No. 50 train on the Sanyo and Tokaido Shinkansen lines on April 23.