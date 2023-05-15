Group of Seven education ministers have confirmed the need to mitigate risks on learning that are associated with generative artificial intelligence — including ChatGPT — while hailing the advance of the technology.

The ministers also agreed on the importance of continued understanding regarding issues stemming from the fast-developing technology, which has captured public attention since ChatGPT’s launch by U.S. firm OpenAI last November.

AI bots are software applications trained using massive amounts of data from the internet and other sources, enabling them to process and simulate human-like conversations with users. ChatGPT can be prompted to edit text and produce essays.