  • Thousands fled Myanmar's west coast and officials in neighboring Bangladesh raced to evacuate Rohingya refugees on Saturday as the most powerful cyclone in the region for over a decade churned across the Bay of Bengal. | AFP-JIJI
DHAKA – Cyclone Mocha began crossing the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts Sunday, the Bangladeshi meteorological department office said.

“It is now crossing Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar coast. It (is) likely to move north-northeasterly direction and complete crossing Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar costs near Sittwe by afternoon (Sunday),” the department said in a special bulletin.

The powerful forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to safer locations, many from frail homes in low-lying areas.

