Journalists, screenwriters and college professors are among widening groups of people who are concerned about eventually losing their livelihoods to artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT, which can produce copy faster and possibly better than humans. But one entrepreneur is pursuing technology to make it easier to distinguish between text written by people and that composed by a machine.

Edward Tian, a 22-year-old Princeton University student studying computer science and journalism, developed an app called GPTZero to deter the misuse of the viral chatbot ChatGPT in classrooms. The app has racked up 1.2 million registered users since January.

He’s now launching a new program called Origin aimed at “saving journalism,” by distinguishing AI-generated disinformation from fact in online media. Tian has secured $3.5 million in funding co-led by Uncork Capital and Neo Capital, with tech investors including Emad Mostaque, chief executive officer of Stability AI, and Jack Altman.