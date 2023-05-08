Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next Sunday puts his two-decade legacy on the line in a knife-edge vote against a powerful alliance built on anger over economic hardship and his authoritarian turn.
The 69-year-old has become one of Turkey’s most important and divisive leaders since his Islamic-rooted party ended half a century of secular rule and launched an era of social transformation.
Turkey became a strategic player with a vibrant economy and a modern army of drones that shifted battlefields in wars stretching from Libya to Ukraine.
