Passengers on shinkansen and other Japan Railways Group express trains during this year’s Golden Week holiday period returned to 94% of the 2018 level, data showed Monday.

The combined passenger number in the period between April 28 and Sunday totaled about 11,000,000 for 46 train line sections operated by the six JR Group passenger service companies. The total was 1.32 times higher than the previous year.

All six companies saw their figures increase from the previous year, sending the total to the seventh-highest level since the start of the data in 1990.