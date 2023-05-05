  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) visits the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Sunday. | EGYPTIAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
Maputo, Mozambique – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida failed to gain full support over the Ukrainian crisis from some of the four African nations he visited ahead of the Group of Seven summit he will chair in Hiroshima later this month.

During the tour of Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique from April 29, Kishida denounced Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine in his meetings with leaders of the African countries.

The Russian invasion “is an attempt to change the status quo by force and is therefore unacceptable,” Kishida told the leaders of the various nations.

