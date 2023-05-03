  • People fill a shinkansen platform at Tokyo Station on Wednesday during the Golden Week holidays. | KYODO
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo logged 2,187 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 442 from a week before.

Two new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at six, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,685, up 21.2% from a week earlier.

