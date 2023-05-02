  • Tokyo reported 2,604 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Tokyo reported 2,604 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 2,604 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 700 from a week before.

The daily tally in the capital topped 2,000 mark for the first time since Feb. 14, with cases on an uptrend nationwide.

Experts have warned of another infection wave, just as COVID-19 is scheduled to be downgraded to the same level as seasonal flu next week.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW