Lt. Cmdr. D.E. McShane was holding his plane ticket home to begin his retirement in 2019 when President ​Donald ​Trump announced that he would be flying to the border between the two Koreas to meet Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea.

Dan-o McShane, as the former U.S. Navy officer is known, had been stationed in the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, between North and South Korea for six years. Like the rest of the world, he learned of Trump’s plans to meet Kim in the DMZ on Twitter — only a day before the meeting was to take place.

Suddenly, the lieutenant commander was thrust into making frantic preparations, his retirement plans scuppered.