Trump heads to DMZ but 'handshake' meeting with Kim still up in the air

U.S. President Donald Trump was heading to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas on Sunday, with a “handshake” meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un possibly in the cards.

A day after Trump took to Twitter to invite the North Korean dictator to meet at the DMZ during a planned visit there, Trump was optimistic, saying Kim “very much wants to” meet, but noted that such a visit is typically “very complicated from the standpoint of logistics and security.”

Still, he said during talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the two sides were in the “final stages” of working out a meeting.

Earlier, Trump had said: “We are trying to work it out. It will be very short, but that’s OK. A handshake means a lot.”

In a sign that the meeting could happen, South Korean media reported that the top U.S. envoy to Pyongyang, Stephen Biegun, had on Saturday night met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui — a fluent English speaker and increasingly powerful official known for her close ties to Kim.

Any meeting would be the third encounter between Trump and Kim after summits in Singapore in June last year and in Hanoi in February. U.S. talks with the North over its nuclear arsenal hit a wall due to major differences over the scope of North Korea’s denuclearization and potential sanctions relief by the United States.

Still, even if Kim fails to show up, the trip would be Trump’s first to the DMZ. On his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by helicopter, but it was canceled due to bad weather.

On Saturday, the final day of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Trump used Twitter to float the idea of a meeting before flying to South Korea for meetings with Moon.

“If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!,” Trump tweeted.

He later said he would have “no problem” stepping over the military demarcation line that divides the Koreas during any meeting with Kim, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot into the North.

“Sure I would, I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that. I’d have no problem,” Trump told reporters Saturday, adding that any visit would not be an “extended” meeting, rather “just a quick ‘hello.'”

The North responded in an unusually quick reply from Choe, who assessed the proposal as “very interesting.” She did, however, note that the regime had “not received an official proposal.”

Moon said he will also go to the DMZ with Trump, but stressed that the focus would be on the talks between Trump and Kim, if the North Korean leader accepts the U.S. president’s offer.

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Trump, the South Korean leader also said that his invitation over Twitter represented a “big hope to everyone”

“This would be a significant milestone in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said.

In recent weeks, Trump and Kim have exchanged correspondence, with Trump boasting of a “beautiful” letter he received on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the pair’s first summit in Singapore and Kim making the rare announcement that he, too, had received an “excellent” letter from Trump. In that announcement, which came just days before the G20 summit, Kim praised Trump’s “courage” for speaking with him.