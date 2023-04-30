Politics is a family affair for the Thienthong clan, one of Thailand’s most enduring political dynasties, with five members running in next month’s general election, for two different parties.

They are one of a number of families woven into the fabric of Thai politics — the most famous of which is the Shinawatras, whose patriarch Thaksin was prime minister from 2001 to 2006 and continues to loom large from exile abroad.

The financial rewards of elected office — an MP earns around $3,500 a month — may be little more than loose change to these ultra-wealthy clans, but the influence it brings can be highly profitable to their business interests.