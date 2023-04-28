Some 77.1% of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked beyond the 45-hour monthly overtime cap in fiscal 2022, education ministry data showed Friday, providing further evidence of their notoriously long working hours.
The preliminary data also showed 64.5% of public elementary school teachers worked 50 hours or more a week at schools, which amounts to doing more than 45 hours of overtime a month.
Teachers’ harsh working conditions, due partly to a large volume of administrative work and the need to supervise students’ extracurricular club activities, have been blamed for driving people away from teaching jobs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.