Some 77.1% of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked beyond the 45-hour monthly overtime cap in fiscal 2022, education ministry data showed Friday, providing further evidence of their notoriously long working hours.

The preliminary data also showed 64.5% of public elementary school teachers worked 50 hours or more a week at schools, which amounts to doing more than 45 hours of overtime a month.

Teachers’ harsh working conditions, due partly to a large volume of administrative work and the need to supervise students’ extracurricular club activities, have been blamed for driving people away from teaching jobs.