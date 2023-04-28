A government panel said Thursday that Japan should seek to increase the number of its citizens studying abroad to 500,000 by 2033.

The government’s Council for the Creation of Future Education, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also called for Japan to accept 400,000 international students to the country by the same year.

“The growth and success of young people, who are the bearers of the future, through studying abroad is the key to transforming society,” Kishida told the council. The government will draw up a road map for the effort by around this summer.