Manila’s defense agreements with Washington, including questions about when U.S. security guarantees to the Philippines kick in, will top the agenda when Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets U.S. President Joe Biden for talks at the White House on Monday.

The summit in Washington will be part of a five-day state visit by the Philippine leader designed to clarify the implementation of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty as the two countries modernize their alliance and finalize new defense guidelines amid growing tensions over the South China Sea and the status of Taiwan.

Marcos will also meet other U.S. government officials to discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in a range of areas, including agriculture, energy and climate change.