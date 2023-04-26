A Japanese startup attempting the first private landing on the moon said Wednesday it had lost communication with its spacecraft and assumed the lunar mission had failed.

Ispace said that it could not establish communication with the unmanned Hakuto-R lunar lander after its expected landing time, a frustrating end to a mission that began with a launch from the United States over four months ago.

“We have not confirmed communication with the lander,” a company official told reporters about 25 minutes after the point when the landing was supposed to have taken place.