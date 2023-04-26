  • People watch the Baby-cry Sumo match at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 231 from a week before.

Four new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital. The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to four.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,390, up 19.1% from a week earlier.

