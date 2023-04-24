Shari, Hokkaido – A memorial service was held in Shari, Hokkaido, on Sunday, to remember the victims of a tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula in the prefecture a year ago.
Participants observed a moment of silence for the repose of the victims’ souls and prayed for the early discovery of those still missing.
The 19-ton Kazu I with 26 people aboard sank on April 23 last year after departing for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site, despite bad weather being forecast. The accident left 20 of the 26 passengers and crew members dead and the six others missing.
